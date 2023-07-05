Zuckerberg, Musk war continues as Meta launches Twitter rival app, Threads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is set to add another app called Threads to its portfolio.

The app, which has a dashboard with a similar look to that of the popular online social media and social networking service Twitter, is set for release on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The application, currently available for pre-order on the Apple App Store, will be linked to its sister company Instagram.

A listing for the app, which appeared on Apple’s App Store, described Threads as an Instagram text-based conversation app.

The app description says, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to…