Imperative of history’s return to Nigerian curriculum

HISTORY, the study of our past, is more than just a subject in the curriculum; it is the foundation upon which a nation builds its identity and shapes its future. In Nigeria, the absence of history as a core subject in schools has led to a disconnection from our roots, hindering our understanding of our heritage, culture, and the struggles that have shaped our nation. This article highlights the importance of reintroducing history as a vital subject in Nigerian schools to foster national cohesion, critical thinking, and a sense of pride in our collective story. The Federal Government in 2007 introduced the New Basic Education Curriculum for Primary and Junior Secondary Schools…