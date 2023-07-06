NDE disburses N1.9m loan to unemployed citizens for agri-business in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed loan worth over N1.9 million to unemployed youths in agri-business across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who spoke during the loan disbursement in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the beneficiaries under the 2023 Sustainable Agricultural Development and Empowerment Scheme (SADES) of the scheme were supported to enhance their agriculture investment and boost the economic development.

Represented by the state coordinator, Sanusi Akeem, the DG explained that the agency was determined through numerous interventions to reduce the unemployment rate in the society by…