NDE disburses N1.9m loans to beneficiaries of 2023

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), through its Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department, disbursed loans of N100,000 each to 19 beneficiaries of the 2023 Sustainable Agricultural Development and Empowerment Scheme (SADES) in Enugu State.

The recipients of the loans qualified after undergoing comprehensive training in modern agricultural skills and empowerment in agribusiness engagements.

During the disbursement ceremony at the NDE office in Enugu, the Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, stated that the loans were provided to enable the beneficiaries to establish their own agribusiness ventures following the completion of their intensive training.

