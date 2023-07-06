Nigeria recorded 2 million domestic traffic movements in Q1 —NCAA

NIGERIA recorded a total of 870,776 foreign flights into and out of the country in the first quarter of 2023, January to March.

According to a statistics which emanated from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a breakdown of the traffic as contained in the executive summary sighted by Nigerian Tribune, showed that while a total of 375,700 in-bound passengers traffic was recorded, an out-bound of 495,076 passenger traffic was recorded on the international routes.

On the domestic scene, a total of 2,791,591 passenger traffic occurred, 1,391,560, in-bound and 1,400,031 out-bound.

These flights as contained in the report were operated by 25 foreign airlines with…