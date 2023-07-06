Police deploy operatives to flashpoints in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has deployed operatives to identify flashpoints across the state to disrupt Friday’s planned celebration of cultism day in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, said the command was aware of some individuals planning to unleash mayhem on the state on Friday, adding that the commissioner of police, Dare Ogundare has declared any such gathering or celebration as illegal.

He added that credible intelligence available to the command had it that cultists are planning to celebrate cultism day, adding ” that on the said day of the celebration, new members…