Police recover Mercedez car stolen from Abuja in Delta

The Mercedes Benz SUV, worth about N55 million, which was allegedly stolen from a car dealer in Abuja, has been recovered in Ughelli, Delta State.

The car was found abandoned in a bush along Oteri Road by Doctors Quarters in Ughelli, where operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad recovered it on Monday, July 3.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, who paraded the suspects in Asaba, the recovery of the vehicle came after a complaint was received on May 3 from a car dealer (whose name was withheld) in Abuja.

The vehicle was stolen from his car stand by a suspect who posed as an intending buyer and absconded with the vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in…