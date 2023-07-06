We give free education from primary to tertiary level in Imo State —Commissioner

Professor Johnchiff Chike Nwadike is the Imo State Commissioner for Education. In this interview with journalists, the professor of History and International Studies blames parents who allow their children to hawk during school hours, how free education is faring in the state, among other issues. JOHNKENNEDY UZOMA, brings excerpts:.

QUITE a number of schools in some states of the federation, especially those in the North, are said to be benefiting from the World Bank funds to execute projects. Is Imo state also beneficiary. If not, what is being done to attract such funding?

The World Bank is a global institution that is interested in development and Imo State has been one of…