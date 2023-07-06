What to do when suicidal thoughts become persistent

Sometimes, we go through such intense emotional pain and misery that we simply want to crawl into a hole and be forgotten or to simply sleep and not wake up again so we can escape from the emotional pain and distress. This feeling becomes even more pronounced when it seems like there is no hope and the future appears bleak, and we believe that things will never get better. In such situations, suicidal thoughts may begin to emerge as a way out of the pain and misery. However, it is important to clarify that this perspective is very misleading and not based on factual evidence. The reality is that things do get better, and several individuals who have attempted suicide in the…