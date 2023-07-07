Court remands husband and wife for prostituting underage girls in Anambra 

A Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting in Anambra State, has ordered the remand of one Mrs Ekpereamaka Okonkwo, 39, and her husband, Mr Okechukwu Okonkwo, 36, in prison.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the woman was arrested last week after her brothel was busted by youth of Oba community in Idemili North Local Government Area, for using underage girls for prostitution.

She, however, escaped to Asaba, Delta State, and later sent her husband, Okechukwu Okonkwo to bribe the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Children’s Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, with the sum of N300,000, to enable her return to business.

Obinabo, who played along, accepted the…