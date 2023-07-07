Tribune Online
Digital literacy: Soludo’s govt launches ‘Code Anambra’ programme
Following the successful completion of its training of twenty thousand citizens of Anambra, on no-code digital skills, the State Government has announced the launch of a software development program called, ‘Code Anambra’. This is a program being piloted through its Solution Innovation District. ‘Code Anambra’ is a comprehensive software development training program aimed at empowering […]
