Fuel subsidy removal: Gov Kefas declares free basic education in Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Friday declared free education in all state government primary and secondary schools with effect from the next academic session to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.

Kefas Made the declaration while on the assessment tour of primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town, Wukari local government, declared that from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba would be free.

The governor also noted that his administration would immediately embark on massive renovation of most of the schools to make them meet the demands of the modern day education.

