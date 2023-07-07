Gani Adams holds parley with Thai business investors, NACCIMA, others

The Aare ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Thursday, held a business conference with the Thailand business conglomerates, key stakeholders of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigeria Textile Union delegates and owners of various business enterprises in the country.

The conference, held at the Conference Hall of the Oodua House, in Ikeja, Lagos, sequel to the meeting held last Monday with the Thai business investors, was to discuss the possibility of building enduring business ties between Nigeria and the Thai-business conglomerates, accommodate other stakeholders, both in Nigeria and Thailand, and also…