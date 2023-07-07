How Pastor Kumuyi inspired my academic feat — 2023 JAMB highest scorer, Umeh

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, who came top in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) with a cumulative mark of 360, has revealed how the founder of Deeper Life, Pastor William Kumuyi inspired her recent feat.

Speaking during Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Friday, Miss Umeh said Kumuyi played a vital role in her academic performance.

According to her, she was inspired by Kumuyi’s personality, especially his command of language.

“Pastor Kumuyi is my greatest role model. He is the proprietor of my school. We have services in my school (Deeper Life).

“Any time he comes up to the stage to speak, I’m always awe…