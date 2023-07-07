JUSUN berates APC group over accusation against Nasarawa Chief Judge 

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has berated the All Progressive Congress (APC) Concerned Group for insinuating that the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu is partial.

In a statement signed by JUSUN Chairman in the State, Comrade Jimoh Musa Alonge, the union asked the aggrieved individuals to appeal against such order rather than maligning the person of the Chief Judge.

The statement in part read; “Our attention has been drawn to the purported write-up by some unpatriotic citizen by name “CONCERN APC STAKEHOLDERS” against the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu on the above subject matter.

“It is not in our character to respond…