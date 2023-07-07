Kano gov tasks new commissioners on service delivery

Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has tasked the newly inaugurated commissioners on effective service delivery, saying their appointments are on probation of six months to evaluate their roles in moving the state forward.

The governor said this during the maiden state executive council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Kano, on Wednesday.

While addressing the commissioners and other members of the council, Yusuf told them that their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances as well as competency, as he urged them to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty,…