Nasarawa NUJ congratulates colleague, Ahemba on appointment as SSA to Gov Sule

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, has congratulated Comrade Peter Ahemba, on his appointment as Senior Special Assistant SSA, to the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs.

In a congratulatory letter, signed by the Council Secretary Sunday John and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Lafia described the appointment as a well-deserved one in view of his impressive pedigree, first as a former Assistant Secretary of the council and later acting Secretary, currently Senior Correspondent with the Nigerian Pilot newspaper and Secretary of the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel all in Nasarawa.

The statement said the NUJ believes the…