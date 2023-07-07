Nigerian Idol: Quest, Victory and Precious shine as contest intensifies

Quest, Victory Gbakara, and Precious Mac, the top three contestants who emerged in this week’s show, performed memorably in the musical reality platform that would see the winner smiling home with mouthwatering prizes. The competition is getting tougher on the Bigi-sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 8 with the eviction of Ose Daniel and Goodness.

The three finalists competed in a live show themed the ‘Viewer’s Choice’ as the finale of the show approaches. Each performed two songs—an unplugged version of some major hits music and one picked by their fans—during the show.

Before the stage performances began, the guest judge, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, better known as Ric…