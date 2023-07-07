Ondo Speaker laments fire outbreak at LG Secretariat

Following the fire outbreak at the Secretariat of Ondo East Local Government in Ondo state, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has described the fire incident as unfortunate, urging the authorities of the council to accept it as the will of God.

The council secretariat and the State Emergency Medical Services Agency (ODEMSA) located in the same area were affected by the inferno which occurred in the early hour of Thursday, which razed down the two complexes and two ambulances

Also, the offices of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) were also affected by the fire incident.

The Speaker, during the…