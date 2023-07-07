Protect Northerners, Arewa group tells South-East Govs

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has asked governors of South-Eastern states to take measures to protect the lives and properties of Northerners living in South-Eastern communities as the IPOB Sit-at-home violence escalates.

This was contained in a statement by President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

The statement condemned what it called the mindless, unrelenting violent disturbances created by certain interest groups in the South-East in the form of the agitation for the separate State of Biafra.

“Aware that the perpetrators of violence relentlessly pursuing this agenda of destruction and collective mayhem,…