Reps probe NURTW National Chairman over N5m health insurance coverage

The House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled plans to investigate the activities of National Chairman of (NURTW), Mr. Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa over the collection of the sum of N5 million for facilitation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for health insurance scheme for members of the Union.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a petition titled: Public Petition against the National Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa’ laid by Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun).

While seeking the House intervention, the Petitioner – Pastor Samuel Oluwafemi Oyeterun, alleged that the NURTW National…