Shettima solicits former senators’ support for Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on all Nigerians regardless of socio-political background to support the actualisation of the policies and programmes of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He made the call on Friday when he received some members of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director Information in his office, Shettima who also expressed gratitude for their solidarity, assured the former lawmakers of his “unflinching support and loyalty”.

Speaking to State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting with the…