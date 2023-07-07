Tinubu attends ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

A statement issued on Friday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy), said the summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues, including; Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the…