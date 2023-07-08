Adeleke’s commissioner-nominees have no sound, verifiable backgrounds — Osun APC

Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday described most of the new set of commissioner-nominees rolled out by Governor Ademola Adeleke as a show of shame.

The party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, spoke in a statement issued by the state party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo.

He stated that “though it is not the business of the APC to teach Adeleke of the PDP extraction how to run his government, the party is concerned that most of the nominees have no sound and verifiable backgrounds.”

The APC described it as the worst assemblage of the government actors that would ever be witnessed in the history of the…