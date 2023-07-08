Blood in my stool – Tribune Online

I recently noticed some fresh blood on my stool after defecating. I don’t have any stomach ache or fever. Kindly let me know what this can be due to. I am a 45 -year old teacher.

Ahmed(by SMS)

The presence of fresh blood after stooling is an indication of bleeding from the anus (rectum) Common causes include; hard stools (poo), hemorrhoids (also known as piles), which are often associated with constipation as well as anal fissure (a small tear in the opening of the anus) or fistula (a small channel that develops between the anus and skin). Less common causes include:colon polyps,rectal trauma (for example, an injury caused by accident or sexual assault), stomach or duodenal…