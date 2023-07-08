Court restrains Kano anti-graft agency, police from arresting Ganduje

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice A.M Liman has restrained Nigeria Police and 7 others from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining the immediate past Governor of Kano, his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

It be recalled that the state anti-graft agency chairman Barrister Muhnyi Magai stated that the agency has invited former governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for questioning over alleged video clip scam.

But the counsel to former Governor approached the court, which now gave the order upon an exparte application by counsel to the applicant in the…