For every good movie out there, the credit belongs to the director —Egbowon

Nollywood actor, movie producer and motivational speaker of Jomi Daily Talk, Felix Omolola Egbowon in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA speaks about his career, his upcoming movie and the major challenges in the industry. Excerpts:

What do you think is a major challenge in the industry?

Funding of course.. Funding is one of the key areas that filmmakers struggle with. It can’t be argued that funding is always one of the major problems in the industry, whether you’re making tiny independent pieces or full-fledged cinematic work. Funding is important.

Do you see yourself as a mentor to others?

Yes I do, despite the fact that I am still a work in progress. I am getting…