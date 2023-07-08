Gov Mbah sets development targets for Enugu council chairmen

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has set development targets for the chairmen of 17 local government areas in the state, reiterating the need for the state government’s structured partnership with the local government areas to deliver ambitious programmes in areas such as rural infrastructure, education, healthcare, electricity, water, and sanitation.

Mbah read out the targets during the inauguration of the Enugu State Economic Planning Commission at the Government House, Enugu, Friday, describing it as “a creation of the law designed to create a platform for the exchange of ideas, sharing of knowledge, and for a new partnership for the growth of Enugu State economy and…