I do not regret being part of Ladoja’s impeachment —Femi Babalola, Jogor

Mr. Femi Babalola is an engineer and the owner of the popular Jogor Centre, Ibadan. In this interview by TUNDE AYANDA, he speaks about his life at 60, his guiding principles and other issues.

You will be 60 in October, do you feel 60?

I actually don’t know how 60 feels, I’ve never been there before. But if you ask me if I feel the way I felt 40 years ago, I will say no. If you ask me if I feel the way I felt 10 years ago, I will say yes. Definitely I feel that in terms of wisdom, in terms of energy, I’ve definitely seen changes. In terms of perception of life, I’ve seen changes, in terms of my attitude to issues around me, things have changed. So, if that is a way of…