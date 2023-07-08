More reforms coming, Tinubu assures manufacturing, service sectors

President Bola Tinubu has assured the manufacturing and service sectors that more reforms will be unfolded to enable efficiency and attract investments, saying the ongoing economic ‘‘revolution’’ will be deliberately steered to capture and favour teeming youths in the country.

He gave the promise on Friday when a delegation from MTN led by Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “We have a responsibility to revolutionize the economy so that our youths can share in the prosperity of the nation, otherwise we are only waiting for the dreams to be charted.

“If you have any problems or impediments do let us know. We are…