PHOTOS: Police storm oil thieves site at Idimu, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday stormed a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline site in Idimu around 2 am, where oil thieves were illegally scooping Premium Motor Spirit.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Hundeyin noted that the oil thieves absconded and abandoned their truck and tools upon sighting police officers who swiftly responded to tipoff.

He said, “ONGOING: CP Idowu Owohunwa at a site in Idimu where oil thieves at about 2 am today gained access to an NNPC pipe, filling their tanker with PMS.

“The oil thieves absconded, abandoning their truck and tools, upon…