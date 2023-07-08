PHOTOS: Regina Daniels visits husband’s new office at senate building

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, has shared a video of her tour to her husband’s office at the senate building.

The actress who was part of her husband’s campaign team took to her verified Instagram account to give her followers a glimpse of her husband’s office.

Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko) was declared the winner of the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State. He was a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwoko polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored…