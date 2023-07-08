TB: Pregnant women, unborn babies not exempted!

“When I was pregnant, I was coughing a lot, with blood in it. I was also experiencing headache and experiencing high body temperature,” said Mrs Dorcas Daniel, keeping an eye on her twin girls playing beside her.

“I was very concerned after the tests at the health centre in Iseyin. I was diagnosed with TB even though I was seven months pregnant. I was concerned that my babies would die too.”

Mrs Daniel started TB treatment at the maternity centre, and was later referred to Chest Hospital in Ibadan when her health was not improving.

At Ibadan, tests were carried out and appropriate treatment was given for four days after which she was asked to go back to Iseyin to…