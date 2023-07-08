The Akalas’ endless thanksgiving – Tribune Online

‘Be one for who thousands of hand rise in prayer’, If the dead can see, late politician, Otunba Bayo Alao-Akala would be grateful.

The family he left behind last year shed down the mourning cloaks recently and celebrated the doings of God in their lives.

The Akala family was in joyful tunes when the eldest son, Lamiju was elected into the House of Representatives. With a stern advice to continue, where his dad left, the younger politician professed the many doors that opened at the mere mention of the family name.

The family once again converged some days ago at the 40th birthday of one of the politician’s daughters, Lamide Alabi.

The white-gig was held at the Grand Le…