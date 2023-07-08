Wasiu Ayinde steps into bigger shoes

A goldfish as they say, has no hiding place! Legendary fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde has always been getting bigger roles and titles, which in Yorubaland translates to his status as an ‘omoluabi’, a person of good character, morality and virtue.

The socialite, the Mayegun of Yorubaland, has recently being honoured with the new title of Olori Omoba of Akile Ijebu by the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona at the last Ojude Oba festival.

The Olori Omoba is a title of pride and class in Ijebuland and is one of the most noble titles last held by well decorated Nigerian and founder of First City Monument Bank, Otunba Subomi Balogun who passed away recently at the…