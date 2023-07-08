We’ll not relent to conduct credible, fair public assessments — JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated its readiness to ensure credible, fair, and reliable assessments in the public examination sector.

The examination body disclosed this in reaction to the report of the inquiry committee set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the controversy surrounding the UTME result of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

Reacting to the committee’s report, which indicted the pupil for forging her result unaided, JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, stated in a press release that there has never been any doubt about the credibility of the examination body.

According to him, the committee’s…