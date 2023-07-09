Allow states to handle medical needs of pilgrims, Bauchi gov urges NAHCON 

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to allow States handle the medical needs of their respective pilgrims during the Hajj exercise.

The Governor made the call while fielding questions from Journalists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on his return from the 2023 Hajj exercise.

Bala Mohammed, who described the exercise as a huge success so far, said that “However, we have issues of responsibility by the NAHCON which has taken over the responsibilities of healthcare services of the pilgrims both at Mecca, Medina and Arafat.”

According to him, “That has not given the…