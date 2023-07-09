APC Professional Council hails Bamidele’s emergence as Senate Majority Leader

APC Professionals Council, a group with the ruling party, has congratulated Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti East on his emergence as the Majority Leader of the 10th Senate, assuring that saying that the lawmaker would deploy his vast experience which he wielded in public service in ensuring a smooth relationship between the Legislature and the Executive in the country.

The National Director General of the Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, made the remark in a congratulatory message, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, describing his new post as a reward for loyalty and people-oriented service to his constituents in Ekiti and Nigeria as a…