Be conscious, watch your movements, Gov Bago charges Niger residents

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has advised the people of Kagara Emirate to be more security conscious by restricting their movement to allow the security operatives to carry out their national assignment.

The governor gave the advice when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Kagara, Mallam Ahmed Garba Gunna ll at his palace in Kagara as he rounded up his emirate tour.

Bago noted that the Emirate has been affected by banditry attacks and that the restriction of movement would help the security operatives in combating the menace.

According to him, “A lot of our rural dwellers do a lot of occupation in the hinterland and you find them gathering for weddings and on…