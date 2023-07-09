Controversy trails Ebonyi PDP Chair’s defection to

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi Barr. Friday Agbom on Sunday, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Agbom disclosed this when he led some stakeholders of his council on a courtesy visit to the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah in his Abakaliki residence.

According to Agbom, he alongside other PDP stakeholders from his council said they abandoned PDP to APC following the good governance of the State Governor Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Shortly after Agbom announced his defection to APC, Tribune online gathered that Agbom was suspended by the ward executives of PDP who…