I’m not in for propaganda — Abia commissioner

The new Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has vowed to manage the state information system for the good of the state and not as a propaganda machine.

Prince Kanu stated this weekend after being sworn in by the state governor, Alex Otti as a member of the State Executive Council.

Addressing friends who gathered to felicitate with him over the induction, Kanu assured, “In the days ahead, a lot will happen. I am not going to manage information to tell propaganda but to say how things are. The government is going, to tell the truth always. We will tell Abians the truth and mobilize them.”

The commissioner further regretted the moral position…