JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Ekiti APC chairman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Paul Omotosho.

Although detail of the incident is still sketchy, Sunday Tribune gathered the APC chairman was kidnapped on Saturday evening along Agbado – Imesi-Ekiti road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the State.

A reliable source who confirmed the development to our correspondent explained that Omotosho who is from Imesi-Ekiti was driving alone to his home town when the gunmen ambushed his vehicle with sporadic gunshots before taking him away.

The source said, “The chairman still called me this morning(Saturday) and we spoke at length and from…