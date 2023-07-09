Ohanaeze Ndigbo confirms former President General, Joe Irukwu’s death

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia has confirmed the death of former President General of the association, Prof Joe Irukwu,

The apex Igbo body described the demise of one of its former leaders as shocking.

In a press statement which was made available to journalists on Sunday, Dr Ogbonnia described the late Irukwu as one of its brightest leaders and enjoined his immediate family and people of Abia State to bear the great loss.

The message reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with rude shock the sad news on the passing of one of our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk…