One injured as fire razes FRCN station in Osun

Tragedy struck on Sunday at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Gold FM, Ilesa, Osun State, when fire engulfed the broadcasting station and razed down part of the establishment, seriously injuring a staff member.

The injured person, whose identity remained unknown when filing in this report, is said to be responding to treatment at a private hospital in the town.

Sources at the broadcasting station, which made this known in the evening, said the fire outbreak destroyed the broadcast equipment and affected the station transmission hall.

Informed sources added that the burning of the building lasted for about two hours before it could be quenched by residents of the town…