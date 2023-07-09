PHOTOS: Veteran actor, Baba Alapini, receives car, N3.7m gift from fans

Nollywood actor popularly known as Baba Alapini Osa has received car gift from one of his fans.

The car, 2007 Toyota Sienna, was gifted to him by a fan identified as Lekan Enuope.

The car was presented to Alapini by Comedian Kamo who initially spearheaded a fundraising for the car.

With the money realized at N3.7m, Lekan Enuope decided to donate a car to Baba Alapini.

Comedian Kamo who confirmed the development noted that the N3.7m raised will now be shared between Baba Alapini and his colleague known as Baba Lalude.

“God bless you LEKAN ENUOPE For blessing baba with this car. We had to share the 3.7m between Baba Alapini and Baba Lalude. God bless everyone that supported us…