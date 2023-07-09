Sit-at-home: South East economy heading to extinction – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Following the ongoing violent sit-at-home protest order, issued by a factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Simon Ekpa, to press home the release of Nnamdi Kanu from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention, the National Vice President-General of Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to release Kanu.

Ogene-Okeke, said the release of Kanu, will dust down the current hostilities going on across the five states of the region, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Ohaneze Ndigbo leader’s reaction is a result of the recent shutting…