Tinubu’s administration deserves your prayers, Akpabio tells religious leaders

•President is a promise keeper –Revd Ogunmuyiwa

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged religious leaders to collaborate with the present administration to achieve its aim of getting the nation out of the economic doldrums.

Akpabio made the plea at the weekend while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service on the 23rd Synod/Congress of Abuja Province of the African Church of Nigeria.

Represented by Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, the President of the Senate declared that considering the overwhelming challenges facing the country, spiritual leaders must give their best to cooperate with the Bola Tinubu administration to confront what he called forces “that have held…