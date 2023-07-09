UNIOSUN VC appointed committee member for Osun education summit

Osun State Governor and Visitor to the State University, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, has appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye, as a member of Osun State Education Summit Planning Committee.

This information was contained in a statement released by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, on Saturday, 8th July.

The statement reads in part; “Our Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye, a seasoned Scholar, Researcher, and Serial grant winner, has been appointed a member of Osun State Education Summit Planning Committee by the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola…