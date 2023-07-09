We won’t take orders from murderers, rogues, Gov Mbah fumes

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has declared that the state was winning the war against sit-at-home enforcers and would never take orders from people he described as murderers and enemies of Igbo land.

Mbah said there was no way Enugu could become the premier destination for investment, living, and tourism or its economy grown from $4.4 billion to $30 billion when the people were still talking about or taking orders from faceless persons outside our state, insisting “we cannot be defeated by evil and we must not allow that to happen”.

The governor urged concerted efforts by the media community and Enugu people against scaremongering and fake news, which he described as…