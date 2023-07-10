A choice called poverty- (2)

There is treasure to be desired and oil in the dwelling of the wise, but a foolish man spendeth it up – King James Version

The wise have wealth and luxury, but fools spend whatever they get – New Living Translation

The wise store up choice food and olive oil but fools gulp theirs down – New International Version

Valuables are safe in a wise person’s home, fools put it all out for yard sales – The Message translation

Above are four different versions of Proverbs 21:20. The message in all four is self-explanatory. You are not made rich by the money you waste or spend but by the quantum of what remains to be used. Let me also say upfront that poverty is first in the…